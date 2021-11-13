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GEN. FLYNN'S IMPOSSIBLE 3-YEAR DELTA SUPER PRQQF! THE TRUTH WOULD PUT 99% OF PEOPLE IN THE HOSPITAL!
Christian Patriot News
Christian Patriot News
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Today's Featured Article:

John Durham Investigation Closes In On Hillary Clinton And James Comey

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/john-durham-getting-close-jugular



Previous Updates:


Q: Something Big Is About To Drop [11.11] Honoring Veterans! Let The Unsealing Begin! Justice Is Coming!


https://rumble.com/vp3ggl-something-big-is-about-to-drop-11.11-honoring-veterans-let-the-unsealing-be.html



Will Hillary Clinton And James Comey Indictments Be Unsealed Next? Durham Closes In On Key Players Who Planned And Executed The Trump Russian Collusion Hoax Of The Century!


https://rumble.com/vp1ky3-new-john-durham-indictments-clinton-and-comey-are-next-in-trump-russia-coll.html



Trump, Xi & Putin Are Working Together To Take Down The NWO Deep State Cabal! P-A-I-N Is Coming Worldwide! 100% PRQQF!


https://rumble.com/vozgy9-trump-xi-and-putin-are-working-together-to-take-down-the-nwo-deep-state-cab.html


Trump Destroys Brandon In Epic New Speech! Vows "Our Movement Will Last For Many Generations!" Let's MAGA, Again!



https://rumble.com/voxd2l-trump-destroys-brandon-in-epic-speech-vows-our-movement-will-last-for-many-.html



NEW DURHAM INDICTMENTS! Obama, Biden, Hillary, Brennan & Schiff Next! Breaking New Intel! Justice Is Coming!


https://rumble.com/vov0z1-new-durham-indictments-obama-biden-hillary-brennan-and-schiff-breaking-inte.html




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