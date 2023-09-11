Doctors only get 4 hours of 'training' in vaccines in Med school and the lie of the Tetanus shot

Jim Crenshaw





Sep 11, 2023





Notice she said "Training" and not education. Doctors like all other professions are trained and not educated. They cannot educate doctors about vaccines, they have to move past that topic quickly (only 4 hours). If they cram and jam it, there are less likely to be any bad questions asked by the odd inquisitive mind that might just happen to hold up their hand.





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/MUVDC3chl65M/