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Doctors only get 4 hours of 'training' in vaccines in Med school and the lie of the Tetanus shot
High Hopes
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776 views • September 11, 2023

Jim Crenshaw


Sep 11, 2023


Notice she said "Training" and not education. Doctors like all other professions are trained and not educated. They cannot educate doctors about vaccines, they have to move past that topic quickly (only 4 hours). If they cram and jam it, there are less likely to be any bad questions asked by the odd inquisitive mind that might just happen to hold up their hand.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/MUVDC3chl65M/

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vaccinesliesdoctorstetanusmed schooljabshotinoculationinjectionjim crenshaw4 hours trainingno education
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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