Doctors only get 4 hours of 'training' in vaccines in Med school and the lie of the Tetanus shot

Jim Crenshaw
Sep 11, 2023
Notice she said "Training" and not education. Doctors like all other professions are trained and not educated. They cannot educate doctors about vaccines, they have to move past that topic quickly (only 4 hours). If they cram and jam it, there are less likely to be any bad questions asked by the odd inquisitive mind that might just happen to hold up their hand.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/MUVDC3chl65M/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.