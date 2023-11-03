Create New Account
Maria Simma, Purgatory Mystic On the Day of Your Funeral From the Eyes of a Poor Soul in Purgatory
Mother and Refuge of the End Times


Nov 2, 2023


Maria Simma received visits from the suffering Souls in Purgatory. In 1940 came the first visit from a Holy Soul (a departed soul from Purgatory) –Maria was age 25. The holy soul--a man-- appeared to her in a vision one night....


https://gofund.me/2f0a40b4


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tQg9D419lMw


mystic suffering purgatory funeral mother and refuge maria simma poor soul

