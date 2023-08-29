THE DECEIVED LUCIFER RACE 'THE TAKE OVER'**MARK OF THE BEAST**NANOBOT TECHNOLOGY, RFID

If you have taken the DIVOC JAB please do not watch this video. This video is showing proof of what this weapon of mass destruction was and is. Revelations 13:16-18 and Revelation 19:20. The Mark of the Beast system is here. PREPARE FOR THE NEXT PROPHETIC EVENT---MOTB SYSTEM ENFORCED IMPLEMENTED ACCORDING TO PROPHESY. RESIST AND SAY 'NO', STAND FOR CHRIST IN TRUTH, 'REPENT'. Blessings and shalawam.

THE DECEIVED LUCIFER RACE (this is the first part, if you have not seen it, click on link)

https://www.brighteon.com/bd2c17a3-cb03-468b-a68b-931fbf216cec





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Visit HERB FREEDOM website:

https://herbfreedomgenesis.wordpress.com/

Will post recipes soon on website as Christ leads.

HERB FREEDOM youtube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkcZWG80IJLr0-a58y3G3WQ

Listen to my testimony of our beginnings of study of herbs click or copy and paste:

https://www.brighteon.com/9daab4a6-d7ad-41af-a8bf-560a3622dcfc



If you don't know Christ Yashaya turn to him while there is still time. Repent of your sins according to Acts 2:38 read. Pray to Christ to join you with like minded brothers and sisters in the way of the true doctrine of Christ Yashaya. Where two or three are gathered together in his name, Christ will be in the midst. Matthew 18:20. If you don't know Christ's Hebrew name please watch video on the platform titled, THE TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST and WE'VE BEEN LIED TO.

THE TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST

https://www.brighteon.com/d011f113-d661-4b86-9f3b-ddc3cb600d3a

WE'VE BEEN LIED TO

https://www.brighteon.com/9ded9668-0464-4562-b515-207092357c4d

Blessings and shalawam.

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