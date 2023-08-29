BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE DECEIVED LUCIFER RACE 'THE TAKE OVER'**MARK OF THE BEAST**NANOBOT TECHNOLOGY, RFID
The W.O.R.K.
The W.O.R.K.
58 followers
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
1087 views • August 29, 2023

If you have taken the DIVOC JAB please do not watch this video.  This video is showing  proof of what this weapon of mass destruction was and is.  Revelations 13:16-18 and Revelation 19:20.  The Mark of the Beast system is here.  PREPARE FOR THE NEXT PROPHETIC EVENT---MOTB SYSTEM ENFORCED IMPLEMENTED ACCORDING TO PROPHESY. RESIST AND SAY 'NO', STAND FOR CHRIST IN TRUTH, 'REPENT'.  Blessings and shalawam.

THE DECEIVED LUCIFER RACE (this is the first part, if you have not seen it, click on link)

https://www.brighteon.com/bd2c17a3-cb03-468b-a68b-931fbf216cec


****SUBSCRIBE, SUBSCRIBE, SUBSCRIBE****

Visit HERB FREEDOM website:
https://herbfreedomgenesis.wordpress.com/
Will post recipes soon on website as Christ leads.

HERB FREEDOM youtube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkcZWG80IJLr0-a58y3G3WQ

Listen to my testimony of our beginnings of study of herbs click  or copy and paste:

https://www.brighteon.com/9daab4a6-d7ad-41af-a8bf-560a3622dcfc

If you don't know Christ Yashaya  turn to him while there is still time. Repent of your sins according to Acts 2:38 read. Pray to Christ to join you with like minded brothers and sisters in the way of the true doctrine of Christ Yashaya. Where two or three are gathered together in his name, Christ will be in the midst.  Matthew 18:20.  If you don't know Christ's Hebrew name please watch video on the platform titled, THE TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST and WE'VE BEEN LIED TO.

THE TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST

https://www.brighteon.com/d011f113-d661-4b86-9f3b-ddc3cb600d3a

WE'VE BEEN LIED TO

https://www.brighteon.com/9ded9668-0464-4562-b515-207092357c4d

Blessings and shalawam.

*****SUBSCRIBE, SUBSCRIBE, SUBSCRIBE*****

FAIR USE, NO COPYRIGHT INFRINGEMENT

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

No copyright infringement intended.




Keywords
lifereligionprovocative
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

Lance D Johnson
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
FBI Investigates Reported Sale of Millions of Driver&#8217;s Licenses on Dark Web

FBI Investigates Reported Sale of Millions of Driver’s Licenses on Dark Web

Douglas Harrington
DOJ: States Must Share Immigrant Data With DHS or Risk Losing Federal Funds

DOJ: States Must Share Immigrant Data With DHS or Risk Losing Federal Funds

Douglas Harrington
ID Verification Breach Exposes Millions of Sensitive Identity Documents

ID Verification Breach Exposes Millions of Sensitive Identity Documents

Edison Reed
Power Outages and Home Medical Equipment: Planning for Extended Disruptions

Power Outages and Home Medical Equipment: Planning for Extended Disruptions

Iva Greene
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy