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"I will defend the honour of our country," devout Canadian Christian fights back against lockdowns
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220 views • August 30, 2021
Darryl Mackie is a father and a husband. He is a committed Christian, lives in the Durham region, north of Toronto, and he has had enough of lockdowns. Since the early part of the lockdowns, Darryl has been committed to fighting for his rights as a Canadian. Yesterday he sat down for an interview with LifeSiteNews to tell his story about his work, which has brought children and Jesus Christ to the forefront of the freedom movement in the Greater Toronto Area.
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