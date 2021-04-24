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SEXUALLY TRANSMITTED MRNA GENETIC MODIFICATION?
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200 views • April 24, 2021
When you have intercourse with someone, you swap genetic material. Always have.
Source: Magical Hoof via Jim Crenshaw
Source: Magical Hoof via Jim Crenshaw
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