🌿 Cultivating Resilient Hemp: Breeding For Sustainability!

🌿 Exploring Wild Hemp's Hidden Treasures: Traits We're Breeding for with Ismail Dweikat a professor of plant breeding and genetics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. 🌾🔍🎙️ https://bit.ly/3QXuu6K
🌱 What makes wild hemp stand out? It boasts:
🌞 Heat and drought tolerance. 🪲 Insect and disease resistance.
🌾 High biomass production with minimal nitrogen and nutrients. 🌱 Adaptation to low-nutrient environments.
🌟 Our goal? Breeding these valuable traits into cultivated varieties for a sustainable future! 🌾🌿
