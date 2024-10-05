Fall Planting, Visitors from USA, & Seasonal Cuisine! 🍂 🤩🐶

I planted six broccoli starts this week, hoping the bugs don’t devour them like they did my Swiss chard. The other starts are surviving well after a dusting of diatomaceous earth (DE). The jalapeños are doing well, except for one plant that I harvested the fruit from so they don’t go to waste. And I added fresh goya-bitter melon and eggplant to a leg-of-lamb stir fry that turned out deliciously good! 🤤





"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll 🤩🐶