Why did dog dewormer save this guy from his cancer death sentence?

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Oh that's right, cancer, like viruses is a parasite!!
Fight the parasites!!
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Disclaimer: I am not a doctor or a health professional. As always, Do Your Own Research make the decisions that best help you & yours.