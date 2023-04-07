BREAKİNG: Israel is on Fire! Lebanon launched a Missile Attack on the Jewish State!

It looks like another escalation of the Arab-Israeli conflict has begun. After reports of how radical actions were taken by the Israeli security forces in the Al-Aqsa mosque, it became known about a rocket attack on Israeli territory from Lebanon. At first, information appeared that there was only one missile and that Israel's air defense and missile defense system had intercepted it. However, this information has not been confirmed. It turned out that it was a real rocket attack using numerous missiles and that the Israeli air defense turned out to be powerless.

Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN

