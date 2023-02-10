X22 REPORT Ep. 2993a - Biden Destroys The Economy, Trump Tells The People How We Can Make It Great

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X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2993a - Feb 9, 2023
Biden Destroys The Economy, Trump Tells The People How We Can Make It Great
Banks are beginning to collapse, people are taking their money out of the system. Woke companies are having a difficult time. Biden is destroying the economy and Trump is giving solutions on how to save the country and reverse it all.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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