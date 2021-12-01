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The Vaccines Are 1000 Percent More Deadly Than Covid-1984
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100 views • December 01, 2021
According to multiple studies the fully vaccinated are at the highest risk of injury and death
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Please help me build a new website for breaking articles as well as videos and
Please help me build a Missing Children Reporting and Tracking Website/App.
I have a new strategy that will be highly effective against child trafficking.
WE MUST #SaveOurChildren
3EiMnfvtC5ha5F5jCpYTLojDNbNi55SE2g - BTC
0xc3c1cb257421848509bcEbf93438fF2F7230aF84 - ETH
Please Support My Projects By Donating What You Can!
Video Credit ; Greg Reese & Infowars.com
https://banthis.xyz
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