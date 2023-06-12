Native American & African Slave Home Remedy - Dr Jennifer Daniels with Geoff Bradly on In Other News Radio (ARCIVED 01.29.2018)

In past shows, we’ve looked into medical breakthroughs that rid the human body of viruses and parasites. In 1910, Abraham Flexner published the book-length report titled Medical Education in the United States and Canada. Flexner was not a doctor, he was a school teacher and educational theorist from Louisville, Kentucky. He was funded by several backers including John D. Rockefeller of Standard Oil and Andrew Carnegie. The Flexner report set the norms of modern medicine that emphasized laboratory research and the patenting of medicine.

Flexner visited 155 medical schools in the United States and Canada and his report recommended closing 120, based on their lack of standards and inability to adhere to the protocols of mainstream science. Today, the pharmaceutical industry, a select group of government agencies and corporations continue as another byproduct of oil refinement.

With this background, its no surprise that parasites and fungus continue to plague the human condition. Their symptoms are the basis for a wide range of maladies and cravings. You may recall a past zapper testimonial; it was stated that the average person holds approximately 2 pounds of parasites in their body. In the worm category, they include, tape worms, hookworms, pinworms, rope worms, blood and liver flukes, whip worm, round worms, to name a few that are easy to pronounce. There is also a long list in the protozoan category as well. Correct diagnosis is difficult amid vague symptoms. Fungal infections and systematic candida are another category stemming from microorganism imbalance. When candida enters the bloodstream, the central nervous system, kidneys, liver, joints, eyes and spleen are some areas that are affected.

We look at the Native American and African American slave home remedy of pure gum spirits or turpentine as a treatment being used by the patients of our guest Dr. Jennifer Daniels. Dr. Jennifer Daniels was trained as an allopathic medical physician. After majoring in Biology, she received her BA degree with Honors. She entered The University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, and received her Medical Degree (MD) and her MBA concurrently at the end of 4 years.

When Dr. Daniels mixed natural therapies with the standard practice of care, she caught the attention of hospital representatives. In one case, the Medical Board began investigating Dr. Daniels for reducing a patient’s blood sugar i one week with diet and exercise. She was charged with failure to cooperate when she refused to reveal private records of patients not related to the complaint. After 3 years of legal actions and appeals, Dr. Daniels was placed on a 3 year probation. She was then given the choice of surrendering her medical license or have it revoked. She elected to surrender it. As a result of this surrender, she has been placed on the do not employ list and the so called terrorist watch list. Dr. Jennifer Daniels is the author of the book Do You Have The Guts To Be Beautiful.





https://inothernewsradio.com/podcast/in-other-news-january-29-2018/

