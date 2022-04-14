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WOKE READING LIST ...with Gavin McInnes
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83 views • April 14, 2022
WOKE READING LIST
In the name of promoting multiculturalism, teachers are asking kids to read left wing propaganda that amounts to little more than Black Failure / White Guilt. The only thing kids are learning is that books are gay and boring.
Gavin McInnes
Censored.tv
In the name of promoting multiculturalism, teachers are asking kids to read left wing propaganda that amounts to little more than Black Failure / White Guilt. The only thing kids are learning is that books are gay and boring.
Gavin McInnes
Censored.tv
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