MTG: Israel pulled us into this war - 13 Americans dead for nothing

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MTG breaks ranks: Israel pulled us into this war — 13 Americans dead for nothing
Marjorie Taylor Greene goes further than any Republican has dared, openly blaming Tel Aviv for dragging the US into conflict with Iran.
"This was an unprovoked war, and Israel pulled us into it — pulled America into it," she said.