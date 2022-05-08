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RT.
(check out 911 playlist for more 9/11 videos.)
As U.S. strategic relations with Saudi Arabia reach new lows, CBS has released a video of two 9/11 hijackers partying with a Saudi national, allegedly connected with Riyadh intelligence. The footage was revealed a week after an FBI report claiming the man might have had advanced knowledge of the attack. Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v12xxpb-911-hijackers-party-video-released-just-in-time.html