The Reincarnation of King Solomon aka Shoshenq I?
17 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
The image is a replica of the bust of Shoshenq I
Author Ralph Ellis, who now lives in Switzerland, believes King Solomon was in fact a pharaoh called Shoshenq I who ruled Egypt and Israel at the end of the 10th Century BCE
Keywords
reincarnationlookalikelookalikes
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos