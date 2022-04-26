Miles Guo: Xi wants to not only take over TSMC’s technologies but also take out the chip supply chain to put the world economy in trouble for the sake of destroying the US dollar

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4/24/2022 Miles Guo: On the one hand, “Xi the Sun” wants to take over TSMC’s technologies for the benefit of the CCP, and on the other hand, he wants to take out the chip supply chain to put the world economy in trouble for the sake of destroying the US dollar. I think this is just a fool’s daydream, and the CCP can’t achieve either of these two goals