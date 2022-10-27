Create New Account
NYC Got It Right / Another Parents Nightmare / Joe Flip Flops...Again!
The Freedom Ring
Published a month ago |

New York's Supreme Court ruled to reinstate employee's that were fired because they refused the experimental jab. Meanwhile, that same jab brought to reality the worst possible news a parent could receive. Though the "president" keeps pushing for its use!

Source: The Gateway Pundit

