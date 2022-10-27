NYC Got It Right / Another Parents Nightmare / Joe Flip Flops...Again!

New York's Supreme Court ruled to reinstate employee's that were fired because they refused the experimental jab. Meanwhile, that same jab brought to reality the worst possible news a parent could receive. Though the "president" keeps pushing for its use!
Source: The Gateway Pundit
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.