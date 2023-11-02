Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Hard facing Hamas, highest ranking Israeli officer dies
channel image
The Prisoner
8833 Subscribers
Shop now
480 views
Published a day ago

Israeli troops appear to have difficulty confronting Palestinian Hamas fighters directly in the Gaza battle. A tank commander, Salman Habaka, the highest-ranking Israeli officer was died in an ambush with Merkava in the north Gaza Strip. So far, Al-Qassam Brigade of Hamas right wing, continuously attacked enemy troops with mortars and rockets.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
deathidfsalman habaka

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket