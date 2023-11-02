Hard facing Hamas, highest ranking Israeli officer dies

Israeli troops appear to have difficulty confronting Palestinian Hamas fighters directly in the Gaza battle. A tank commander, Salman Habaka, the highest-ranking Israeli officer was died in an ambush with Merkava in the north Gaza Strip. So far, Al-Qassam Brigade of Hamas right wing, continuously attacked enemy troops with mortars and rockets.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.