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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 09-01
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I said yesterday that Biden is a Coward and a Traitor in Chief. And every day he and the democrats prove me right. I wish they would freaking stop that and actually care for our nation like they used to when JFK was our president. Today they want to destroy us.
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