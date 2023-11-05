Create New Account
A Distress-Call from Earth a long Time ago: We were Lured here "to Help" Mother Gaia
Sergeant Schultz
Source: Seeking Heaven: The Near-Death Experience "Episode 280: Exiting the Astral Soul Trap - Isabella Greene, Author, NDEr, Mystic & Healer"https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wTb4W05e17E

Host Tamara Caulder Richardson - Near-Death Experiencer, International Evidential Medium known as the Southern Belle Medium®, Christ and Ultra Dimensional Messenger, interviews Isabella Greene, who is a Metaphysical Specialist, Spiritual Healer, and Author.


www.seekingheavenshow.com

www.seekingheavenchannelstore.com

www.southernbellemedium.com


Book: Isabella Greene - "LEAVING THE TRAP: How to Exit Reincarnation Cycle"

https://tinyurl.com/2ekys35v



FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24


TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b


Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://tinyurl.com/yvs4e9kx

Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh

!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://tinyurl.com/ybsfu7nm

deathaliensufoastrologymatrixafterlifereptilianssoul trapgreysbigfootdragonshypnotic regressionreincarnation traporganic portalsbloodlinearkangel

