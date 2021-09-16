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Symbology rules the subconscious mind. Blind to the simplest of connections.
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55 views • September 16, 2021
Religion hi-jacked spirituality 2000 years ago. The script was flipped, names changed, letters redesigned, to confound and control the masses.
The paleo Aleph Mem for example, an The Head of an Ox represents the Paleo Aleph and a Wave represents the Mem. The original Mem was the same symbol as Aquarius, the Water Bearer.
The paleo Aleph Mem for example, an The Head of an Ox represents the Paleo Aleph and a Wave represents the Mem. The original Mem was the same symbol as Aquarius, the Water Bearer.
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