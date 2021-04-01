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Corona CRIMES Against Humanity - WERE YOU HARMED
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90 views • April 01, 2021
The Coronavirus responses are being challenged as Crimes Against Humanity. Human Rights activists need YOUR testimonies for their court case.
To support my work: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php ***CLICK MORE FOR additional info and REFERENCES****
Please consider taking the time to do this! The more the better. (Canadians / Europeans)
NOTE: The United States is NOT a member of the ICC. Please do not send your info to Sarah / Volker if you are in the US.
VIDEO: Is This Torture? https://www.bitchute.com/video/3yk3xezML8Q/
Susan & Volker Human Rights Defender website: https://unser-politikblog.blogspot.com/2020/11/charge-to-international-criminal-court.html
Email for Testimonies: [email protected]
ICC Rome Statute: (see S 7on Page 10) https://www.icc-cpi.int/Publications/Rome-Statute.pdf
Amnesty International report on Torture, 1976: https://www.amnesty.org/download/Documents/204000/act400011975eng.pdf
To support my work: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php ***CLICK MORE FOR additional info and REFERENCES****
Please consider taking the time to do this! The more the better. (Canadians / Europeans)
NOTE: The United States is NOT a member of the ICC. Please do not send your info to Sarah / Volker if you are in the US.
VIDEO: Is This Torture? https://www.bitchute.com/video/3yk3xezML8Q/
Susan & Volker Human Rights Defender website: https://unser-politikblog.blogspot.com/2020/11/charge-to-international-criminal-court.html
Email for Testimonies: [email protected]
ICC Rome Statute: (see S 7on Page 10) https://www.icc-cpi.int/Publications/Rome-Statute.pdf
Amnesty International report on Torture, 1976: https://www.amnesty.org/download/Documents/204000/act400011975eng.pdf
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