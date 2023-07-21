Create New Account
North Carolina tornado caught on camera
Published 18 hours ago

RT


July 21, 2023


An intense tornado ravaged North Carolina, causing significant damage. It also hit a major Pfizer pharmaceutical plant, ripping off parts of roofs of the massive buildings. Video from the nearby town of Dortches shows debris flying around during the storm, damaging homes and businesses.


north carolinadamagedebrisncrttornadopfizer plantdortches

