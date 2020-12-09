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Joe Rogan Co-Hosts With Alex Jones, Plus Is Trump The Last American President? - FULL SHOW 12/3/20
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16 views • December 09, 2020
As predicted by Infowars, globalist political operatives are declaring martial laws in leftist cities and states across the world, plunging the world into collapse. All of this is designed to trigger a global depression - or a 'Great Reset' - where an impoverished and divided population cannot resist the global takeover. We’re finally here: the fork in the road for humanity. We’ve been talking about this moment for years, and now it’s time for humanity – including you – to decide which path to take: prosperity or destruction?
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"Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
------------
:web:
http://banned.video
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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