Unhinged Radical Dem Rep. Rashida Tlaib sobs as she repeats lies Gaza hospital

Unhinged Radical Dem Rep. Rashida Tlaib sobs as she repeats the debunked claim that Israel bombed a Gaza hospital.
Dan Bongino: Rashida Tlaib wants to start a world war. She’s absolutely FULL OF SHIT. She lies whenever her lips are moving. This lunatic is an embarrassment to civilized human beings.
@dbongino
https://x.com/dbongino/status/1714732631487561903?s=20
