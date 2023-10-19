Create New Account
Unhinged Radical Dem Rep. Rashida Tlaib sobs as she repeats lies Gaza hospital
Dan Bongino: Rashida Tlaib wants to start a world war. She’s absolutely FULL OF SHIT. She lies whenever her lips are moving. This lunatic is an embarrassment to civilized human beings.


