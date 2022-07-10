Previously only available to private clientele, Alexa shares unedited information she received from her integrated fractal, Arú. Taking place during the Lion's Gate Portal of August 2017, this dialogue sheds light upon future events.

Alexa began sharing Arú's detailed downloads through her book series (The Zero Point: The True Story of a Woman's Journey with Star Beings and The Zero Point: Ahy and the Divine Matrix), and live events, including the Conscious Life Expo in Los Angeles, California.

http://alexaperson.com



For additional information and updates 👉 http://alexaperson.com

CONNECT



🔹 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AlexaPerson

🔹 StarSeed Portal: http://alexaperson.com

Backup Channels:



🔹 Gab: https://gab.com/alexaperson

🔹 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/alexaperson/







