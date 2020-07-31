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Vaccine Safety, The Rona & The Future of our Nation| Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
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83 views • July 31, 2020
So honored to bring you rockstar Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, who is an osteopathic medical doctor, board-certified in three specialties. She was the full-time Emergency Medicine physician and Director of a Level II Trauma center from 1986 to 1998. She is the founder of Tenpenny Integrative Medical Center, a medical clinic located near Cleveland, Ohio.
Dr. Tenpenny has invested nearly 20 years and more than 40,000 hours documenting and exposing the problems associated with vaccines. As an internationally known speaker and author, her many articles have been translated into at least 15 languages. She is a frequent guest on radio and TV to share her knowledge and educate parents on why they should just say no to vaccines.
ONLINE EDUCATIONAL COURSES: www.Courses4Mastery.com PERSONAL WEBSITE: www.DrTenpenny.com
Articles & Newsletter: http://www.Vaxxter.com Vaccine Education: www.VaccineU.com
Facebook: www.Facebook.com/vaccineinfo Facebook: www.Facebook.com/Vaxxterinfo
Twitter: @BusyDrT Instagram: #DrTenpenny
Clinic: www.TenpennyIMC.com
Dr. Tenpenny has invested nearly 20 years and more than 40,000 hours documenting and exposing the problems associated with vaccines. As an internationally known speaker and author, her many articles have been translated into at least 15 languages. She is a frequent guest on radio and TV to share her knowledge and educate parents on why they should just say no to vaccines.
ONLINE EDUCATIONAL COURSES: www.Courses4Mastery.com PERSONAL WEBSITE: www.DrTenpenny.com
Articles & Newsletter: http://www.Vaxxter.com Vaccine Education: www.VaccineU.com
Facebook: www.Facebook.com/vaccineinfo Facebook: www.Facebook.com/Vaxxterinfo
Twitter: @BusyDrT Instagram: #DrTenpenny
Clinic: www.TenpennyIMC.com
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