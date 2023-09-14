NOTICE OF LIABILITY

This is Notice of your Liability for your deceitful agreements and collusion with the now-bankrupt and defunct UNITED STATES, INC. Your corruption deceives, misleads and defrauds the people - the men, women with their progeny -- of their lawful God -given rights!
facebook.com/OregonSJA/
orsja.org
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.