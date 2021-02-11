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What you thought you knew was always a lie Time to WAKE UP!
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194 views • February 11, 2021
In this video, I am bringing you the real TRUTH Joe Biden is not the President and will never be the President in this video there is absolutely 100 percent TRUTH that Joe Biden is recording his bullshit so-called Presidency videos at the White House are actually being filmed at Castle Rock Studio's in California as Q has said Enjoy the show! because it is all a movie for the people who are still asleep Q is not a PSYOP Q has been right all along just like a recent post about Castle Rock I wonder what that meant Maybe Castle Rock Studios in California? Time to wake up!
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