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The StrengthCast Power Show Featuring: High-Volume Lower Body Workout | Abel Albonetti
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11 views • September 04, 2020
On today's show we feature a classic leg workout from Abel that will certainly give your quads, glutes, and hammys' that coveted pump that will equally translate into great gains. Enjoy!
Build the best legs you've ever walked on with Abel Albonetti's high-volume lower body workout?
► Abel Albonetti's Leg Training Training Program: https://goto.bodybuilding.com/mWZ6Z
► Abel Albonetti's Maximum Muscle Program: https://goto.bodybuilding.com/qbZRO
► Shop Bodybuilding Signature Supplements: https://goto.bodybuilding.com/r6OvB
| Abel Albonetti's High-Volume Lower Body Workout |
1. Leg Press: 6 sets, 15-20 reps
2. Hack Squat: 3 sets, 15-20 reps
3. Leg Extensions: 4 sets, 12-15 reps
4. Seated Leg Curls: 4 sets, 12-15 reps
5. Lying Hamstring Curls: 4 sets, 12-15 reps
6. Calf Raises: 5 sets, 10-12 reps
Build the best legs you've ever walked on with Abel Albonetti's high-volume lower body workout?
► Abel Albonetti's Leg Training Training Program: https://goto.bodybuilding.com/mWZ6Z
► Abel Albonetti's Maximum Muscle Program: https://goto.bodybuilding.com/qbZRO
► Shop Bodybuilding Signature Supplements: https://goto.bodybuilding.com/r6OvB
| Abel Albonetti's High-Volume Lower Body Workout |
1. Leg Press: 6 sets, 15-20 reps
2. Hack Squat: 3 sets, 15-20 reps
3. Leg Extensions: 4 sets, 12-15 reps
4. Seated Leg Curls: 4 sets, 12-15 reps
5. Lying Hamstring Curls: 4 sets, 12-15 reps
6. Calf Raises: 5 sets, 10-12 reps
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