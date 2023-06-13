Create New Account
You must SHOW the public the truth.
GalacticStorm
Published 21 hours ago
THE DESTRUCTION OF EQUAL JUSTICE: Kash Patel on "Government Gangsters" & The Breakdown of the Rule of Law | TRIGGERED Ep.41


Kash: “This is going to be the most publicized trial in the globe’s history… and we have to be able use that process, not to dismiss the case right away, but to show the American people… the prosecutorial corruption that they engaged in…”


https://rumble.com/v2trbf2-the-destruction-of-equal-justice-kash-patel-on-government-gangsters.html



https://twitter.com/TheStormRedux/status/1668397608841117696?s=20

