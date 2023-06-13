THE DESTRUCTION OF EQUAL JUSTICE: Kash Patel on "Government Gangsters" & The Breakdown of the Rule of Law | TRIGGERED Ep.41
Kash: “This is going to be the most publicized trial in the globe’s history… and we have to be able use that process, not to dismiss the case right away, but to show the American people… the prosecutorial corruption that they engaged in…”
You must SHOW the public the truth.
https://rumble.com/v2trbf2-the-destruction-of-equal-justice-kash-patel-on-government-gangsters.html
https://twitter.com/TheStormRedux/status/1668397608841117696?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.