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The Plot to Steal America.
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148 views • December 23, 2020
The Plot to Steal America.
This is a brilliant 18-minute video about the plot to steal America, produced by Man in America. It is a must watch for every American citizen to understand that this historical time we are in requires great action by all, right here, right now. There is no more time to waste – not a month, not a week, not another minute.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nba_j1PBTio
Hey youtube, what is so inappropriate about the Truth? Stop deleting videos you personally don't agree with. View also on: https://rumble.com/user/Ocampas
This is a brilliant 18-minute video about the plot to steal America, produced by Man in America. It is a must watch for every American citizen to understand that this historical time we are in requires great action by all, right here, right now. There is no more time to waste – not a month, not a week, not another minute.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nba_j1PBTio
Hey youtube, what is so inappropriate about the Truth? Stop deleting videos you personally don't agree with. View also on: https://rumble.com/user/Ocampas
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