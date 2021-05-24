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G1- G2 Geomagnetic Storm Watches have been Issued for May 25-27 Due to the Arrival of Multiple CMEs
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420 views • May 24, 2021
Geomagnetic Storm Conditions Expected for 25-26 May: A G1 (Minor) geomagnetic storm watch has been issued for 25 May with a G2 (Moderate) watch for 26 May due to the arrival of multiple CMEs from 22-23 May associated with flare activity from active sunspot Region 2824.
Since early on 22 May, Region 2824 has produced multiple CMEs with several having Earth-directed components. These CMEs have been analyzed and consolidated into one model output. The most recent model output indicates Earth-impact beginning late 25 May to early 26 May.
https://www.swpc.noaa.gov/
Since early on 22 May, Region 2824 has produced multiple CMEs with several having Earth-directed components. These CMEs have been analyzed and consolidated into one model output. The most recent model output indicates Earth-impact beginning late 25 May to early 26 May.
https://www.swpc.noaa.gov/
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