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Microwave Cooked Humans DEW in the hands of Spoiled Children
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180 views • February 28, 2020
Hello Again friends, Thank you for your return- I have a correction that the CIA Operation I speak of that used a Microwave Transmitter from a C130 Jumbo and flew over Ruwhanda and the result was over one million dead from frequencies with one pass over- I said that it was Crimson Mist but I believe it actually was "Operation Cinnamon Mist" SORRY for my error- Thanks again and two more parts- All-way thru and you won't regret the 15 minutes for each-, Much love, wes 00088
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