Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ceuta Spain - Real Free Border Report
channel image
Real Free News
60 Subscribers
17 views
Published a day ago

United STATES Border ReportHere’s recent footage of the border in Ceuta Spain! But this could be any border!

Countries invaded, states overrun, cities destroyed! All Over the World!

Federal, state, and local governments are standing down!

Leaders are letting this happen!

This, is, Insane!


Source video https://twitter.com/AntiWhiteWatch1/status/1725987650543210858

https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/united-states-border-report?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web


#bordersecurity #Ceuta #Spain #CeutaSpain #morroco #borderpatrol #honorfirst #usbp #lawenforcement #immigration #immigrants #trump #cbp #k #usa #borderlands #dhs #police #border #migrants #borderpatrolagent #thingreenline #borderwall #nationalsecurity #federalagent #homelandsecurity #blueline #backthegreen #america #tactical #usborderpatrol #buildthewall #covid #undocumented

Keywords
current eventsnewsheadlines

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket