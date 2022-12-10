The HighWire with Del Bigtree (12/08/22)
BLEEDING TRUTH-
Ron Johnson’s Capitol Hill Covid Vaccine Forum; Is Elon Musk Turning Twitter Trustworthy?; Del's in the Lab To Investigate Covid Vaccines and Find the Bleeding Truth
Guest: Dr. Ryan Cole
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.