MOTHER MARY APPEARS AS FORETOLD





And a great sign appeared in heaven: A woman clothed with the sun, and the moon under her feet, and on her head a crown of twelve stars

The sign given to the world (October 2023) is for the Middle East(October 10, 2023 – The promised Sign for October 2023)

Valentina: “Blessed Mother, people are waiting for the sign that God will send to the world in October.”

Blessed Mother: “Tell people right now, the biggest sign is on the top of the world – what is happening between Israel and Gaza, the war that is very dangerous, and it can escalate into a very serious war and kill many innocent people. I am right there to console my children, and I am pleading for them to my Son Jesus, for Him to console them and to have mercy on them.

Tell people to read the prophecy in the Book of Daniel, and in there will be an explanation of what is happening now.

Tell people to take this message seriously, to pray and to repent.”





http://www.jesusmariasite.org/5793-the-sign-given-to-the-world-october-2023-is-for-the-middle-east/





