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There's a plan in place but it's not the one we're being told.
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59 views • August 28, 2020
This 17-minute message explains there is a plan in place but it's not the one we're being told as the Jesuit controlled media continues their campaign to control public opinion with lies upon lies. This message shares prophetic insights exposing their schemes to devalue the US dollar and ignite civil war. With the recent chaos and riots across our nation, it's more important than ever for us to know what's really happening so we can avoid their traps.
For more messages like this, visit https://z3news.com/w/category/podcasts/
For more messages like this, visit https://z3news.com/w/category/podcasts/
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