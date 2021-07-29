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Pista ciclabile del Sangone 2021-07-29
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13 views • July 29, 2021
Nauseato di sentire un solo argomento: cachinno, v i r u s, passaporto vaccinale. Orrore per la morte del grande professor De Donno. Termino con Albano Zuin, partigiano 22enne, fucilato a Forno di Coazze e sepolto vivo...per la libertà che avete ceduto per paura di morire...
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