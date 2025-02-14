BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Judicial Overreach Against DOGE & Costco's Vaccinated "Organic" Meat
TomRenztoo
TomRenztooCheckmark Icon
52 followers
311 views • 2 months ago


The TRO issued against DOGE was incredibly bad. It was judicial overreach on steroids and there is a lot to say about it. I disagree with some of the characterizations of the order but it is clear the order was poorly done at best. Today we will break that down. We will also get into the COSTCO controversy. This weekend I shared a tweet indicating that Costco's meat supplier is a big fan of vaccinated meat. There is an exemption to the Organic Food Act and the question I have for Costco is whether a company known for healthy options will commit to labeling it's meat as vaxxed or clean.Show more

Join the Freedom Brigades at FreedomBrigades.com

Support us at TomRenz.com/Affiliates

❤️Love Your Heart This Valentine's Day with Gluco-Control by Touchstone Essentials!

This Valentine's, show your body some love!

❤️https://renz.thegoodinside.com/gluco-control-introductory-offer-lp

Gluco-Control by Touchstone
Essentials is here to help you keep your blood sugar balanced so you can enjoy life's sweetest moments-without the spikes.
Whether you're indulging in chocolates or a romantic dinner, Gluco-Control's natural, plant-based formula supports healthy glucose metabolism, so you feel great and stay on track.

Because the best gift you can give your
loved ones is a healthier you.

Order now and treat yourself to wellness this Valentine's Day!

❤️$10 bottle for first time buyers - for those who are already customers but have never bought this product yet.

