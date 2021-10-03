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SHOCKING! - HIDDEN VACCINES In Your Food! - Skin PENETRATING BIOWEAPONS!
Slawomir Slowianin
Slawomir Slowianin
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353 views • October 03, 2021
SHOCKING! - HIDDEN VACCINES In Your Food! - Skin PENETRATING BIOWEAPONS!

Josh Sigurdson reports on the shocking news out of the University of California that the creation of mRNA vaccine fruits and vegetables are almost ready to be deployed into supermarkets. The excuse of course is to keep people safe, but this has the potential to kill millions!
It's convenient that Bill Gates is now the biggest farmland owner in the United States as vaccine fruits and vegetables make their way to the shelves. At this point, there's a good chance they're already being deployed to supermarkets.
All the while, Gates is tied up in a nasal treatment that causes serious side effects and death which appears to be closely related to nasal swabs. The majority of PCR tests are made in China and carry a carcinogenic chemical compound which increases illness rates dramatically. It's called ethylene oxide. Millions are forced to take these tests weekly if not daily to work.
All the while, as we've reported, the use of theragrippers on swabs to inject vaccines via parasitic robots that cling to your stomach has been pushed for a year by Johns Hopkins and barely a peep has been made by the vast majority of people.
The Wuhan Lab leaked gain of function documents also show a study going back to 2018 to vaccinate people via skin penetrating nano-particles with deadly viruses.
This is only the beginning. This is not conspiracy theory. This is REAL and it's HAPPENING.
What are you going to DO about it?

source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kAPI7SsRSsMc/
Keywords
plandemiccovidhoaxnomasksheepwearmaskscrimesagainsthumanitycoronavirusiscommoncoldcovid19isnwowakethefuckupfucknewnormal
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