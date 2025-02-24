2/23/2025

Acts 3:22-26 Expect The Unexpected

Intro: The one you fail to notice will be the most important one. Remember when Samuel invited Jesse to the sacrifice. God told him that one of Jesse’s sons would be the next king. Jesse brought seven sons before Samuel. But God had not chosen them. Samuel asked “do you have any more sons?” Jesse said he had the youngest who was out in the fields tending sheep. When David came in from the fields God told Samuel to anoint him as king. The youngest, smallest and least of all the brothers. God sent Jesus the son of a humble carpenter, born in a stable to become the Savior of the World. Expect the Unexpected with God.