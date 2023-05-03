Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 3060b - Patriots Needed A Spark To Re-Ignite The Engine, Public Interest Forces
82 views
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3060b - May 2, 2023

Patriots Needed A Spark To Re-Ignite The Engine,Public Interest Forces The Sun To Shine

 The [DS] has miscalculated, Trump turned the tables on them and decided to take the long way around. He has all the time in the world, the [DS] does not. The people just needed a spark to wake up. Once the people see all the evidence public interest forces the sun to shine. The [DS] is trapped and now they are desperate which means they begin to do stupid things.


All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


Keywords
censorshipdonald trumpdeclaselon muskelection fraudx22 reportbiden regimefree speech violation

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
