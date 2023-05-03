X22 REPORT Ep. 3060b - Patriots Needed A Spark To Re-Ignite The Engine, Public Interest Forces

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3060b - May 2, 2023

Patriots Needed A Spark To Re-Ignite The Engine,Public Interest Forces The Sun To Shine

The [DS] has miscalculated, Trump turned the tables on them and decided to take the long way around. He has all the time in the world, the [DS] does not. The people just needed a spark to wake up. Once the people see all the evidence public interest forces the sun to shine. The [DS] is trapped and now they are desperate which means they begin to do stupid things.





