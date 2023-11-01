Taking the Rainbow Back

Discovering the Jewish Jesus with Rabbi Schneider
Oct 30, 2023
Experience a transformative journey led by Rabbi Schneider to Take The Rainbow Back as a symbol for God. Witness highlights from this street outreach, and be encouraged to courageously share the meaning of the rainbow in your own community.
