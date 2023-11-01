Create New Account
Taking the Rainbow Back
Discovering the Jewish Jesus with Rabbi Schneider


Oct 30, 2023


Experience a transformative journey led by Rabbi Schneider to Take The Rainbow Back as a symbol for God. Witness highlights from this street outreach, and be encouraged to courageously share the meaning of the rainbow in your own community.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iGjcIDu6_4k

rainbowwitnessmeaningdiscovering the jewish jesustake the rainbow backstreet outreachsymbol for god

