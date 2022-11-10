Carry His Cross Part 2: Persecution Perspective

The Persecution Perspective: Everything of value requires hard work, commitment, and determination. Our walk with God requires the same. As the saying goes, “When the going gets tough, the tough get going!” We will look into Peter, Paul, and Jesus’ persecution perspective. In doing so, I believe we will find that “It’s all worth it!”

Download The Podcast: https://christiansoulprepperpodcast.buzzsprout.com/

Download My Free Book: http://weshallbelikehim.com/

Visit My Website: https://brotherlance.com/



