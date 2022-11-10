Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Carry His Cross Part 2: Persecution Perspective
4 views
channel image
BrotherLance.com
Published 18 days ago |

The Persecution Perspective: Everything of value requires hard work, commitment, and determination. Our walk with God requires the same. As the saying goes, “When the going gets tough, the tough get going!” We will look into Peter, Paul, and Jesus’ persecution perspective. In doing so, I believe we will find that “It’s all worth it!”

Download The Podcast: https://christiansoulprepperpodcast.buzzsprout.com/

Download My Free Book: http://weshallbelikehim.com/

Visit My Website: https://brotherlance.com/


Keywords
jesusbible studypersecutionchrisianitychristain podcast

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket