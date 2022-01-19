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Manufactured Crisis
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102 views • January 19, 2022
Homelessness
* Public spaces are now homeless encampments.
* This is happening in big cities across America.
* This is civilization collapsing in real time.
* NYC gives priority to drug addicts.
* We need to stop rewarding bad behavior.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 18 January 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6292476962001
* Public spaces are now homeless encampments.
* This is happening in big cities across America.
* This is civilization collapsing in real time.
* NYC gives priority to drug addicts.
* We need to stop rewarding bad behavior.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 18 January 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6292476962001
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