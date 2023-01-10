Create New Account
Things just got REAL (Kari Lake)
Welcome to the liberal hive mind, popularity  245,313 views on Dec 22, 2022. They want to discuss what's going on with Kari Lake in Arizona. They have some real developments today. Kari Lake refuses to give up which is historic. She is accomplishing something that no one else has been able to accomplish. Her lawsuit wasn't rejected. She is headed to trial. Day 1 of the trial has already begun and holy molly, was it eventful. Let me update you on exactly what's going on.  Kari Lake continues to impress that it is an absolute tragedy that this woman is not in a position of power. Mirrored



