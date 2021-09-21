Doctor admits once he intubates patients 99% of those patients DIED

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It's never been about health or a cure...its about big pharma and hospitals scheming for profit. This doctor gets it twisted and calls it "politics."
If a hospital admits a COVID-19 patient, they get paid $13,000.
If that COVID-19 patient goes on a ventilator, the hospital gets paid $39,000---three times as much.
While HCQ is better known, has fewer side-effects, and costs about $20 a dose for out-patients, Remdesivir is a therapeutic course that costs $2,340/patient that has been proven to cause liver damage. Being intravenous, remdesivir requires expensive hospital care (hospital receives an addl $13,000 from Medicare.)
There have been many accounts of hospitals placing non covid patients on covid floors...increasing exposure and the hospital's chance of cashing in more. This is why some hospitals refuse to allow family in. It's not a "safety" protocol. They don't want patient advocates like this woman.
Mirrored - Philosopers Stone